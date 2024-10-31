Tapestry (TPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.500 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

