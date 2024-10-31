TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.64. 15,744,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,556,115. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.04 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $267.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 238,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

