Tecnoglass (TGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

