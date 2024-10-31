Tectum (TET) Price Reaches $8.41 on Top Exchanges

Tectum (TET) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can currently be bought for approximately $8.41 or 0.00011965 BTC on exchanges. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $63.91 million and $618,323.79 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,598,856 tokens. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,598,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 9.21258153 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $800,816.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

