Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 10,399,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,342. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,422.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,049.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 141.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 337,305 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 63.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $15,801,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 693.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

