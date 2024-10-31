Telephone and Data Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 249% compared to the average daily volume of 1,433 put options.

NYSE:TDS opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

