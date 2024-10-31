Telephone and Data Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 249% compared to the average daily volume of 1,433 put options.
NYSE:TDS opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
