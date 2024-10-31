Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Telkom SA SOC Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.

