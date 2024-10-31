Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.330-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.0 million-$233.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.0 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.54. 982,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,469 shares of company stock worth $520,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

