Tenable’s (TENB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.88. 246,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,497. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,150.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,469 shares of company stock worth $520,276 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,018,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,191,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,685,000 after acquiring an additional 471,126 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,539,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,127 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 585,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 593,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

