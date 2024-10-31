TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Reaches $136.66 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $136.66 million and $111.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00035217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,142,825,634 coins and its circulating supply is 5,829,415,570 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.