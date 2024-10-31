TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Cap of $135.05 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $135.05 million and $108.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00035639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,142,819,746 coins and its circulating supply is 5,829,408,217 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

