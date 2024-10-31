Tevis Investment Management Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Comcast by 80.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

