Tezos 1-Day Volume Hits $20.50 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $629.04 million and $20.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,030,444,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,920,952 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.