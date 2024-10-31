The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Bank of America upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

