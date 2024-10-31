The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.91. 3,506,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,078,000 after buying an additional 150,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after buying an additional 405,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

