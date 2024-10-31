The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

GUT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 154,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,288. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

