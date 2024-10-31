The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

THG traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $152.23. 146,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,459,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,392.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,203. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

