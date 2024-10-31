The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $389.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

