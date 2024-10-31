The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 483,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Shares of JYNT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 30,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,690. The firm has a market cap of $165.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. Joint has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 209,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Joint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 38.1% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Joint by 0.9% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 115,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

