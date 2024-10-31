The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 483,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.
Joint Price Performance
Shares of JYNT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 30,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,690. The firm has a market cap of $165.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. Joint has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.82.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Joint
Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Joint
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.