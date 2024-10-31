The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE LGL opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.76.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

