The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $584,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,785,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,740,474.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
St. Joe Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than St. Joe
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.