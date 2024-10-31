The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $584,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,785,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,740,474.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

St. Joe Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 263.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 72,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 549.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

