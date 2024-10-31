The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 80,000 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,797,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,776,367.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.26. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

St. Joe Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 72,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

