The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 80,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOEGet Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,797,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,776,367.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.26. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 72,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.