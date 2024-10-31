The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 80,000 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,797,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,776,367.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
St. Joe Stock Performance
Shares of JOE stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.26. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
