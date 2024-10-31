Thunder Brawl Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $545,838.26 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02955293 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $704,266.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

