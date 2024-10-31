Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 80,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 99,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
