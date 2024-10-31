Tilson Financial Group Inc. Takes $19.22 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,220,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 9.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,622,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $388.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $264.55 and a one year high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.