Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.43. 2,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.
The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.
The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.
