Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.43. 2,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF ( NYSEARCA:TPHE Free Report ) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.97% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

