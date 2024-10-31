TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on X. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.31.

TSE X traded down C$0.30 on Thursday, hitting C$43.60. The company had a trading volume of 218,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$28.52 and a 12-month high of C$45.92.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$353.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TMX Group news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

