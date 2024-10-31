Tnf LLC Buys 1,307 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC owned 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 293,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $707.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

