Tnf LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $133.79 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

