Tnf LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,037,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TLT stock opened at $92.30 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.55 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

