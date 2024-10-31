Tnf LLC Sells 945 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.08 and a one year high of $98.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

