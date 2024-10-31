TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $370.55, but opened at $349.90. TopBuild shares last traded at $347.70, with a volume of 24,264 shares trading hands.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 37.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 539.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

