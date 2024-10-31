Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

