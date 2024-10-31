Traders Buy Large Volume of Coinbase Global Call Options (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 307,726 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 184,433 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Barclays boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.28.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,260.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,260.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594 over the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after buying an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 435,886 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 15.3 %

NASDAQ COIN traded down $32.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.25. 18,826,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $73.56 and a one year high of $283.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

