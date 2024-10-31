Trajan Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,026 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 47.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,130.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $99.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

