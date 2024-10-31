Trajan Wealth LLC Has $243,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Trajan Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,944,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,779,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,727,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pentair by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 996,325 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,704,000 after purchasing an additional 105,724 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.