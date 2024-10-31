Trajan Wealth LLC Purchases 2,850 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $290.16 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.99 and a 12-month high of $295.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.