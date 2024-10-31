Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Transcat Stock Performance

TRNS stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $891.12 million, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $147.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TRNS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Transcat from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

