TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

