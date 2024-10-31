Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ DJTWW traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 993,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,915. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.