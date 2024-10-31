Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $35.70. Approximately 49,952,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 12,337,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 10.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.