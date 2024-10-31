Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Northland Securities

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRUP. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

TRUP traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 580,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,570. Trupanion has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $27,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $473,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

