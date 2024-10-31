TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.06), with a volume of 698471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.37) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTG

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1,133.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

About TT Electronics

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.