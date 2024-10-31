UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 613477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

A number of research firms have commented on UBS. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in UBS Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

