UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.470-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.68. 1,396,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,672. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 414.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

