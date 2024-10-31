Uniswap Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.60 or 0.00010808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.57 billion and approximately $160.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00098344 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 934.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,425,074 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,425,073.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.99713596 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1116 active market(s) with $197,838,195.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.