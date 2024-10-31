United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $628.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $646.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

