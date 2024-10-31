United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

