United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 704 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in US Foods by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.72. 107,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.