United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 8,216 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 737,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,126. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

